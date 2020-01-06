Detroit to receive about $1M to help improve public spaces

Detroit was chosen in 2016 as one of five cities to participate in the initiative.

DETROIT — Efforts to improve public spaces in Detroit are being bolstered by just over $1 million in new investment and an additional three-year commitment through a national initiative.

The city says the Reimagining the Civic Commons initiative works to transform public spaces in ways that advance engagement, equity, environmental sustainability and economic development.

Detroit was chosen in 2016 as one of five cities to participate in the initiative which has helped support reinvestment in Detroit’s Fitzgerald neighborhood, including the construction of Ella Fitzgerald Park, community programming and events, and the rehabilitation of a number of new community storefronts along West McNichols Road.

