3 people dead in shooting at suburban Detroit apartments

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. — Three people have died in a shooting incident in Dearborn Heights, a Detroit suburb.

State police say one person killed two others and then fired at officers who responded. The suspect was subsequently killed.

Dearborn Heights police have asked state police to investigate.

The names of the three people weren’t immediately released.

