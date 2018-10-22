DETROIT, Mich. - Authorities are working to rescue a man who reportedly fell into a hole near Mack Avenue and Cadieux Road.

According to WXYZ-TV (Channel 7), the hole is at a Detroit Water and Sewerage Department building and first responders initially reported that a man fell 35 feet.

Officials at the Detroit Fire Department and the Detroit Police Department could not immediately be reached for comment.

