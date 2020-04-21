DETROIT — Beaumont Health says it’s cutting 450 jobs and temporarily laying off 2,475 employees due to a drastic drop in revenue from services that can’t be offered during the coronavirus pandemic.

Beaumont in southeastern Michigan has treated thousands of coronavirus patients as the state's largest health care system. But Beaumont CEO John Fox says revenue from surgeries and other procedures has “dried up."

The state has barred Michigan hospitals from performing nonessential procedures to restrict access and reduce the spread of the virus.

Beaumont has 38,000 employees and eight hospitals in southeastern Michigan. Most of the job cuts are among corporate and administrative staff.

