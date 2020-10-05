The U.S. Navy Blue Angels are scheduled to fly over Detroit on Tuesday, May 12.

The Blue Angels and the Thunderbirds, the demonstration squadrons for the Navy and Air Force, have been flying over cities across the United States to salute essential workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Blue Angels are also planning to fly over Chicago and Indianapolis on Tuesday.

The Navy will share routes and overhead times on its Facebook page on Monday, May 11.

