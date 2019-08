DETROIT (AP) — A bulldozer was used to break into a Detroit liquor store.

Police tell WDIV-TV that someone fired up the heavy machinery and smashed the front wall of the JR Party Store Sunday morning.

Several bottles of liquor were stolen. Police say the break-in occurred at 5:22 a.m.

