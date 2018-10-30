DETROIT, Mich. - Police found a body burning in a vacant lot early Tuesday morning on Detroit's west side, multiple reports say.

Firefighters were called to 23rd and Poplar streets at 3:30 a.m., about two blocks from I-96 and Buchanan, to investigate a body burning in an empty lot, according to WXYZ-TV (Channel 7).

Google Maps shows this area has various vacant lots.

Police do not know if the body is male or female as it was burned beyond recognition, according to WDIV (Channel 4), and the body was originally discovered after an officer driving by saw a fire.

WDIV also reports evidence technicians have been focusing on tire tracks at the scene. It appears someone dumped the body in the lot and set it on fire.

Officials did not respond to calls made by the Free Press asking for more information.

