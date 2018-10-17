A grieving Wayne County widow who said that she contracted with the now-defunct Cantrell Funeral Home in Detroit for funeral services for her husband in January is suing for $1 million, alleging that his remains were handled improperly.

The lawsuit, filed Tuesday in Wayne County Circuit Court on behalf of Katherleen Bonner, alleges that the funeral home failed to properly store, embalm and oversee the body of her husband, Drewery Bonner.

"This is the ultimate betrayal," said Bonner's attorney, Vince Colella, of Southfield firm Moss & Colella. "When you are grieving, they are taking your last opportunity to honor a loved one's life. It's sad, abhorrent — and may be criminal."

Cantrell Funeral Home also is under criminal investigation by police.

On Friday, authorities found 11 tiny remains, 10 of which were determined to be fetuses in the ceiling of the former funeral home on Mack Avenue. Since then, police have been trying to identify the remains and find out why they were hidden there.

In the lawsuit, Bonner said she contracted with the funeral home on Jan. 9, and the funeral was originally set for Jan. 20. But on Jan. 23, two weeks after the funeral home had taken possession of the body, she said she was told that the body was "unfit for an open casket funeral.”

Bonner made several visits to the funeral home to see her husband's body but was denied. Instead, the funeral home convinced her to cremate the body. No funeral was held, but she did receive remains. She now wonders whether the remains actually belonged to her husband.

In April, Cantrell Funeral Home was shut down for what state regulators called deplorable conditions, such as embalmed bodies being kept in an unrefrigerated garage and bodies that were covered in fluids and mold.

Since the police investigation started last week, other customers, like Bonner, who had taken relatives to Cantrell now fear that their cremation services were compromised.

Colella said he expects other lawsuits to be filed. A trial date has not yet been set.

