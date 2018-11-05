For the prosecutor who oversaw the sexual assault case against Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia 22 years ago, the ending was not only disappointing — but predictable.

The case was dismissed because Patricia’s accuser — who alleged Patricia and his football friend sexually assaulted her in a hotel room during a spring break trip — changed her mind about testifying.

“We run into this often … and when something like this happens, we as prosecutors feel that the wrong message is sent out,” Cameron County District Attorney Luis Saenz told the Free Press Thursday.

Saenz was in charge of the DA’s office when Patricia and his friend were indicted in 1996 by a grand jury on aggravated sexual assault charges in Cameron County, Texas. The charges were dismissed five months later.

Saenz said that he doesn’t remember the case, but stressed that it wasn’t dismissed on the merits — only because the accuser chose not to testify. Asked whether the DA’s office had a strong case or not, Saenz said:

“We don’t like to lose cases, so we’re not going to go to a grand jury and ask for a case that we know we’re going to lose,” Saenz said, adding, “Every spring break we unfortunately end up with about two to four sexual assault cases. Half end the same way. The victims do not want to go back and go through a trial or relive what may have been a traumatic experience.”

According to court records, the alleged victim did "not feel she can face the pressure or stress of a trial." So the charges were dismissed.

The Free Press is not naming the accuser as it is policy not to identify sexual assault victims. Attempts to reach her have been unsuccessful.

Patricia, meanwhile, has adamantly denied the allegations.

"As someone who was falsely accused of this very serious charge over 22 years ago, and never given the opportunity to defend myself and clear my name, I find it incredibly unfair, disappointing, and frustrating that this story would resurface now with the only purpose being to damage my character and reputation," Patricia said in a statement issued late Wednesday by the team. "I firmly maintain my innocence, as I have always done."

At a press conference Thursday, Patricia added: "I'm here to defend my honor and clear my name ... Thankfully, the truth is on my side."

According to the indictment, obtained by the Free Press, Patricia and his friend and former college teammate, Greg Dietrich, then 21, had sex with the woman without her consent through the use of "physical force and violence."

At the time, both Patricia and Dietrich played football at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.

According to a 1996 article by the Brownsville (Texas) Herald, the alleged victim was a 21-year-old Indiana college student on spring break who had befriended the football players on the beach. She told police that she was sleeping in a friend's room at the Radisson hotel at about 6 p.m. when Patricia and Dietrich burst into the room and took turns assaulting her, the newspaper reported.

Patricia and Dietrich were arrested later that same night after the victim identified them and released on bond, according to the newspaper.

The Lions organization has said the incident did not show up on Patricia's "standard pre-employment background check" and that it is standing behind the 43-year-old first-time head coach.

Meanwhile, the NFL said it will look into the allegations.

"We will review the matter with the club to understand the allegations and what the club has learned," league spokesman Brian McCarthy wrote in a statement.

The New England Patriots, Patricia's employer for 14 years, issued a statement saying they "were not aware of the matter which recently came to light. For 14 years in our organization, Matt conducted himself with great integrity and is known to be an outstanding coach, person and family man. We have always been confident in Matt’s character and recommended him highly to become the head coach of the Detroit Lions."

Free Press reporter Dave Birkett contributed.

