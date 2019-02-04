This July, Detroit will be the host to the second DNC Presidential primary debate for the 2020 election.

The debate will be hosted by CNN and will take place on July 30-31.

The DNC said that the lineups for each night will be determined at random. Details about the venue, moderators and timing will be announced at a later date.

This will follow the Democrats' first debate, which will be in Miami on June 26 and 27.

"Detroit embodies the values and character of the Democratic Party,” said DNC Chair Tom Perez. "With its diversity, its storied history, and its proud ties to the labor movement, Detroit is the perfect place for our party’s second debate.”

The Democratic presidential primary is crowded with the number of candidates potentially reaching 20 or more.

Here is a list of who has announced they are running and who has hinted at a run for the White House.

According to RealClearPolitics, former Vice President Joe Biden is leading the pack in the polls, and he is closely followed by Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-Vermont).

