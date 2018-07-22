A Detroit business owner seen spitting at a security guard's face on a Facebook video Tuesday has been charged with misdemeanor assault and battery, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office announced Saturday.

Robert Stanzler, 50, was arrested Tuesday morning by Detroit police after officers were called to a disturbance outside his business, The Detroit Mercantile Co., on Russell Street in Eastern Market.

"It is alleged that the defendant was upset about parking by others on his property when he made an obscene gesture and spat in (Ibrahim) Faison’s face. The victim provided cell phone video of the incident to the police," according to a news release from the prosecutor's office.

Faison, 29, shared the video on Facebook under username Ibrahim Mission, and it had received more than 66,000 views by Saturday evening. He'd been providing security for a gathering of social justice and community leaders when Stanzler, who helped found the Made in Detroit clothing brand, became upset about the parking situation and told Faison to stop them, according to previous reports.

When Faison told Stanzler to take it up with the building owner, Stanzler jabbed his middle finger in the air and spat on Faison's face as Faison videotaped the encounter, according to previous reports. The prosecutor's office reported that Faison provided the video to police.

Details of the time and date of Stanzler's arraignment in 36th District Court are to be confirmed on Monday, according to the prosecutor's office.

Although Stanzler has since apologized for his behavior, he has faced significant financial and social backlash. Eastern Market Corporation and Dearborn-based Carhartt both announced on Friday they would stop doing business with Stanzler's companies.

