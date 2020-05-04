DETROIT — A Detroit mail handler died from COVID-19 this week, according to the National Postal Mail Handlers Union.

Anthony Smith was a member of the United States Postal Service for 30 years and he worked at the Detroit NDC. He is the first known mail handler to die from coronavirus, the union said on Wednesday, April 1.

"He was a proud mail handler," said a statement from the union.

Smith served in the U.S. Army for 12 years. He and his wife raised 15 children. "Anthony loved music, a good barbeque and singing karaoke. He was a funny man that enjoyed telling jokes and spending time with family and friends," the union said.

Funeral services are set for Monday; attendance will be limited due to COVID-19.

Detroit is a hot spot for COVID-19; as of Sunday, the city had more than 4,000 cases. The three-county metro Detroit region has about 80% of the state's 15,718 cases.

