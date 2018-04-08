A 60-year-old Detroit man accused of threatening reporters and bashing their news vehicles with a metal pole before throwing a chunk of concrete at a police officer is scheduled to be arraigned Saturday.

Edmund Gilliam is facing three counts of felonious assault, one count of resisting and obstructing a police officer and four counts of malicious destruction of property.

Prosecutors say Gilliam attacked a reporter and cameraman from TV station WXYZ (Channel 7) and a reporter from radio station WWJ-AM at about 6:15 a.m. Thursday on Detroit's west side.

He fled the scene, but then a police officer spotted him on the 3300 block of Tyler, according to the office of Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy.

When the officer told him to stop, he ran.

"When a police officer attempted to arrest Gilliam, it is alleged that he grabbed a piece of concrete and threw it, striking the officer in the knee," Worthy's office said. "Another officer tased Gilliam, and he was placed under arrest."

Gilliam will be arraigned at 11 a.m. Saturday at 34th District Court in Romulus.

WWJ reported Thursday that a man came up to the station's vehicle and struck the windshield and driver’s-side window with a baton while reporter Mike Campbell was in the middle of a live report on a fatal pedestrian crash at Dexter Avenue and Davison Street.

Campbell said that he had put the windows up because he had started his report and saw the man walking in front of the truck. The man was saying “foul words,” Campbell said, and “apparently, just, something angered him. He turned around and attacked the news truck."

"My truck just got hit by a bat and I'm sorry, guys, I've gotta go," Campbell said while reporting live.

WXYZ reporter Nia Harden and photojournalist Mike Krotche were also on the scene and were approached by the man, who, the station reported, smashed the windshield and damaged the side mirror of the their truck.

