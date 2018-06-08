DETROIT, Mich. - A dozen people were shot in Detroit over the weekend, including a gunman who tried to hold up a family until one of the victims wrestled his gun away and shot him in the buttocks.

That incident took place Saturday night 11:15 p.m. on the 5000 block of Pacific. According to Detroit police, a man was sitting in his car in the driveway with his family when a gunman approached on foot and announced a holdup. The victim was able to wrestle the gun away from the suspect and then shot him in the buttocks during the confrontation.

The suspect then ran to the 5000 block of Oregon, where he was arrested. Police recovered two handguns at the scene: a .44 Magnum and a 40 caliber.

The suspect's condition is not known. His identity has not been released.

Elsewhere around the city, gunfire kept police plenty busy, though there were no fatalities.

According to a list of shootings provided by Detroit police information officer Dan Donakowski, the mayhem started just before midnight Saturday. Here's a look at the 911 calls that came in, in chronological order.

11:33 p.m. Friday

A 28-year-old black male was shot in the left leg at an unknown gas station at an unknown location by an unknown gunman. He was privately transported to a hospital and is in stable condition. No further information is available.

11:50 p.m. Friday

.A 31-year-old man was shot in the chest during a holdup by three " youthful" appearing males on the 4000 block of West Vernor. The suspects approached the victim as he was leaving the location and stated, "Give it up." It's unclear if the victim was actually robbed. One of the suspects then shot the victim in the chest and then fled on foot with his two cohorts.

As of Sunday morning, the victim, identified only as a 31-year-old white male, is in stable condition. No arrests have been made.

12:25 a.m. Saturday

On Detroit's east side, a man who had just pulled his car into his garage was held up by a gunman wearing a white hockey mask and red hoodie. The suspect approached the man in his garage and stated "Give me everything you got." The victim pushed and fought with the suspect when he was shot twice, once in each leg. The suspect then ran off between the houses. He got away with a cell phone.

The victim's condition and identity is not known. He is described as a 52-year-old black male. The suspect is described as a 17 or 18, about 6 feet 200 pounds and dark complected.

12:40 a.m. Saturday

A 30-year-old black male was shot in the right arm during a drive-by shooting at Terry and Tyler roads. The shooter was driving a silver colored 2010 Ford Taurus. The victim provided no other details surrounding the shooting. His condition is not known.

Saturday 2:30 a.m. double shooting

A shooting at Gratiot and Flanders sent a teenage boy to the hospital. The 17-year-old black male was shot in the right arm and the left side and is in critical condition.

A 30-year-old black male was shot in the right thigh and is in critical condition. No information on the shooting at this time.

11:15 p.m. Saturday

A gunman held up a family as they sat in a car in a driveway on the 5000 Block of Pacific. A man inside the car managed to wrestle the gun away and shot the gunman in the buttocks. The suspect, identified only as a 39-year-old black male, fled on foot but was arrested nearby.

1 a.m. Sunday quadruple shooting

Four people were shot during a drive by at Joy Road and Wyoming.

The shooter, whom police have no information on, was inside a white Jeep Wrangler when the shots were fired. The victims are: a 20-year-old black female, who was shot in the leg and is listed in stable condition; a 27-year-old black male, who was shot in the left knee and left shin and is in stable condition; a 23-year-old black male, who suffered grazing gunshot wounds to both legs and is in stable condition; and a 20-year-old black male, who was shot in the stomach and is listed in critical condition.

2 a.m. Sunday A shooting at the C-Note Lounge on Van Dyke sent a 29-year-old black male to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the right thigh. His condition is unknown. The victim told police he was leaving the C-Note Lounge when he heard shoots being fired and then felt pain. No other details about the shooting were provided.

Tresa Baldas: tbaldas@freepress.com.

