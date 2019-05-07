DETROIT — Police in Detroit are asking for the public's help in locating the parents or guardian of a 3-year-old boy who was found wandering alone in the city.

The boy was located on the 14000 block of Brimmell, according to our ABC affiliate WXYZ.

Police said officers got a call from someone in the neighborhood concerned that the young boy was walking alone unsupervised.

Officers went door-to-door on Friday attempting to locate the family of the child but were unsuccessful.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit police at (313) 596-5600 or the DPD Child Abuse Section at (313) 586-2329.

