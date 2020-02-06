x
Detroit police officer dies, three years after he was shot in the head

He was shot when he and his partner knocked at an apartment door in April 2017 after a call about domestic violence.
Credit: Detroit Police

DETROIT — A Detroit police officer who was shot in the head in 2017 while responding to a domestic violence call has died.

The police department says Waldis Johnson’s death Sunday was related to his injuries. Mayor Mike Duggan said Johnson had been in a coma. 

Johnson was shot when he and his partner knocked at an apartment door in April 2017 after a call about domestic violence. Officer Darren Weathers shot and killed the gunman.
Detroit Police Department
Police Officer Waldis Johnson, a 16-year veteran of the Detroit Police Department, was shot in the line of duty while answering a domestic call on April 30, 2017. He sadly succumbed to his injuries...
