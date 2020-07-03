DETROIT — A police officer was in temporary serious condition after accidentally shooting herself at Detroit Public Safety headquarters.

Sgt. Nicole Kirkwood says the officer accidentally shot herself about 5 p.m. Friday while working. The officer has been hospitalized.

Kirkwood says an investigation into what led to the incident is ongoing.

The officer's name hasn't been provided and no further information has been released.

