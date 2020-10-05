DETROIT — Detroit police say a 15-year-old boy was fatally shocked while helping with roof repairs on a warehouse.

The boy was with a person leasing the vacant warehouse when he was injured Friday afternoon in what investigators believed was an accident.

DTE Energy says the teenager was electrocuted when he came into contact with an overhead power line.

