One slain, 11 others wounded in 7 shootings in Detroit

DETROIT — One man has been killed and 11 other people wounded in seven separate shootings in Detroit over about an eight-hour span.
The first two shootings were reported about 10:30 p.m. Saturday and left three people hurt.
The last shooting victim was found about 6 a.m. Sunday and was pronounced dead at a hospital.
Police say two women and two men were struck about 10:35 p.m. Saturday when shots were fired from a vehicle on the city’s northwest side. Their wounds were not considered life-threatening.
No arrests were reported in any of the shootings.
