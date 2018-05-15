Authorities have halted a dig at a Macomb County site for the remains of up to six missing girls Tuesday in part because of weather and in part because they are "evaluating today what our next step is," Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer said.

No remains have been found in the search, which began last Monday in a field near 23 Mile and North Avenue in Macomb Township, Dwyer said, adding it is unfortunate none has been located.

Authorities searched Monday without the FBI and Michigan State Police, who Dwyer said would be available if needed.

"We completed what we had to complete yesterday," Dwyer said Tuesday. "Now we're evaluating."

Dwyer said there could be another area or areas authorities will be looking at, but that will not happen Tuesday. He declined to identify the location of the other area or areas authorities may search.

This is a photo of Cindy Zarzycki at about age 13, around the time she went missing in 1986.

(Photo: Amber Hunt, Detroit Free Press)

Dwyer said Friday that the recovery would be difficult, especially since the landscape has changed somewhat since some of the girls first went missing in the the 1970s.

Dwyer said last week that he believed the site is a "grave site" for up to six missing girls from decades ago.

He previously said something was found at the site that made authorities cautiously optimistic they were in the right spot. He declined to identify what was found.

Several months ago, Warren Police opened up a cold case involving Kimberly King, 12, who went missing from Warren in 1979.

They believe she is buried at the site, which is near where the body of Cindy Zarzycki, 13, of Eastpointe was found a decade ago, buried about 18 inches deep. Zarzycki went missing in 1986. She was dating Arthur Ream's son, Scott, at the time of her death.

Arthur Ream was convicted of first-degree murder in Cindy's death and directed authorities to where her body was buried before he was sentenced to life in prison in 2008.

Arthur Ream, who killed 13-year-old Cindy Zarzycki, in 1986 stands before Judge Mary Chranowski on Thursday, August 7, 2008, at Macomb County Circuit Court in Mt. Clemens, Mich. Ream led investigators to Cindy's body last month.

(Photo: Linda Radin, Special to the Detroit Free Press)

Dwyer previously said authorities were redirected to the area after it was reported that Ream was bragging in prison about killing four to six people.

Dwyer said Ream, 69, is suspected in the other missing girl cases, was interviewed and failed a polygraph. Fellow prisoners also were interviewed.

Dwyer hoped Ream would give the families closure, but has said he is no longer cooperating with authorities.

