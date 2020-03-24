DETROIT — A Detroit Police Department member has died from COVID-19, according to WYXZ.

The deceased member was a 38-year-old civilian dispatcher, WXYZ confirmed.

DPD Chief James Craig is expected to hold an 11 a.m. press conference Tuesday to discuss the department's loss.

As of Monday, WXYZ reports more than 200 officers have self-quarantined. There were eight confirmed cases within the police department as of Sunday.

Detroit Police told WXYZ they may ask for the state's help as the number of police officers infected with COVID-19 continues to rise.

