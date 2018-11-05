He cut up bodies with chainsaws, stored human heads in Listerine-filled coolers and sold body parts riddled with disease to unsuspecting medical researchers.

He made a killing along the way — $13.3 million over 16 years — prosecutors say.

And he shouldn't get off easy, they argue.

In a 20-page brief filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Detroit, prosecutors urged a federal judge to lock up Grosse Pointe Park businessman Arthur Rathburn for 14 years for selling diseased body parts to unwitting doctors and dentists who used the tissue in training. The one-time renowned cadaver expert was convicted in January of wire fraud, illegally transporting hazardous material and lying to federal investigators about his body parts scheme, which he ran out of a rundown warehouse in Detroit through a business called International Biological Inc.

According to prosecutors, Rathburn made $2.7 million – about 20 percent of his business – renting remains infected with HIV or hepatitis to researchers involved in 142 medical courses. Rathburn, who claimed the body parts were disease-free, will be sentenced May 21.

Rathburn was convicted in January following a jury trial that included numerous grisly exhibits, including graphic photographs that made one juror so queasy she sought counseling.

"Rathburn stored remains frozen together flesh-on-flesh, and remains were often stored among pooled and/or leaking blood and other bodily fluids," Assistant U.S. Attorney Timothy Wyse wrote in the sentencing memo. "He did not disinfect tools between dismembering cadavers. For various periods, his warehouse did not have electricity or running water."

Rathburn sought to have his conviction reversed, but the court upheld the jury's finding. He claims that he did not get a fair trial, that the evidence was weak and that prosecutors unfairly prejudiced him by repeatedly showing jurors grisly photos of body parts. Some of the photos included body parts that were seized in a raid from his warehouse, but those parts were not part of the alleged batch of infected parts rented to researchers, he argued.

The walk-in freezer at the Wayne County Morgue in Detroit where the FBI is storing more than 1,000 body parts that were seized in December 2013, in a raid at a Detroit warehouse owned by Grosse Pointe Park businessman Arthur Rathburn. (Photo: Wayne County Morgue)

Rathburn, a former University of Michigan morgue attendant, was indicted in January 2016 following a years-long federal investigation dubbed "Body Brokers." The FBI and border officials were on his trail for years, but it wasn't until December 2013 that they zeroed in on him and raided his warehouse in Detroit. Agents seized more than a thousand body parts — heads, hands, legs, torsos — that were then stored in a deep freezer at the Wayne County Morgue.

His wife, Elizabeth Rathburn, pleaded guilty to wire fraud, admitting that she took remains infected with HIV and hepatitis B to an anesthesiology conference in Washington, D.C., in 2012, claiming that the body parts were disease-free when she knew otherwise.

According to court documents, Rathburn purchased body parts from Arizona and Illinois suppliers, stored them in his Detroit warehouse, then rented them out to medical and dental researchers with the help of his wife.

It was a lucrative business. A human body is worth from $10,000 to $100,000 if sold in parts, court records show. Brains can fetch $600; elbows and hands $850.

Elizabeth Rathburn, 56, of Grosse Pointe Park, pleaded guilty today to her role in her husband's body parts business. (Photo: Regina Boone)

Though Rathburn's name first surfaced a decade ago in a book called "Body Brokers," he did not fall under the FBI's radar until years later, when federal agents started tracking what appeared to be bizarre shipments arriving for Rathburn at Metro Airport, including a bucket full of human heads that arrived from Israel one year.

Before getting into the body parts trade as a private dealer, Rathburn was the coordinator of the University of Michigan's anatomical donation program from 1984-90, but he was fired after he was caught selling bodies. In 1989, he started his own body broker business.

Tresa Baldas can be reached at tbaldas@freepress.com. Follow her on Twitter @Tbaldas

