DETROIT — Fire officials in Detroit are investigating the cause of a house explosion on the city's eastside.

The explosion collapsed the home Tuesday afternoon and an ensuing fire scorched at least one neighboring house. No injuries were reported.

Officials were looking into a possible natural gas leak.

Aaron Roy was doing renovations across the street when the explosion occurred. Roy says the explosion caused the doors and windows of the house to burst outward. The house then fell in on itself.

LaWanda Whittington lives down the street and said the house that exploded also appeared to be undergoing renovations. Whittington didn't believe anyone was living in the home.

