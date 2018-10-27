DETROIT, Mich. - The remains of a human body were found in a sewer at Stoepel Park in west Detroit Friday afternoon, after a construction worker lifted a grate.

There has been ongoing construction at the park, which is located next to Erma L. Henderson Academy, an elementary school, in recent weeks, according police.

The adult human remains could be anywhere from a few months to a few years old and have yet to be identified, a police official told the Free Press.

Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office is in the process of identifying the remains and police have started an investigation.

Stoepel Park is located in the 16400 block of West Chicago between Mansfield Street and Grandmont Avenue.

