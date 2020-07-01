DETROIT — The Iraqi Consulate in suburban Detroit is inviting people to offer condolences to Iraqi victims of a U.S. bombing that killed an Iranian general and others.

There will be a “register of condolences” available Tuesday and Wednesday in Southfield.

The Iraqi Consulate made the announcement on Facebook.

The attack last week near the Baghdad airport killed Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani. Iraqis are part of a large Arab American population in the Detroit area.

Iraqi Consulate in Detroit ‎تعلن القنصلية العامة لجمهورية العراق في ديترويت عن فتح سجل تعازي عل... ى ارواح الشهداء الأبرار الذين سقطوا جراء الغارات الأمريكية الأخيرة في العراق ليومي 7 و 8 / 1/ 2020 الموافق الثلاثاء والأربعاء من الساعة الثانية بعد الظهر الى الساعة الخامسة بعد الظهر وذلك في مبنى القنصلية.

