Jalen Rose teams up with Lt. Governor to promote COVID-19 vaccines in Detroit

DETROIT — Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist meet with Fab Five star and former NBA player Jalen Rose yesterday in Detroit. The two are joining forces to promote the COVID-19 vaccine.

They met at the Jalen Rose Leadership Academy, an open enrollment charter high school in northwest Detroit, that has been transformed into a community vaccination site.

“Neighborhood-based vaccination efforts like the ones at the Jalen Rose Leadership Academy are crucial to beating COVID-19," said Lt. Governor Gilchrist.

Vaccination campaigns are ongoing in Detroit but the city is seeing a slower rate of people get the vaccine compared to surrounding counties. This week detroitmi.gov reported 31.9 % of people 16 or older in the city have received one dose. Meanwhile, in Macomb county that numbers is at nearly 50% and it's over 60% in Oakland county.

Canvassers from the city's health department have also started a door-to-door campaign to educate residents on the vaccine. The virus has killed more than 2,000 Detroiters.

"This virus has disproportionately impacted Detroit, so it is crucial that we all do our part to get vaccinated to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Gilchrist said. "The sooner we all get vaccinated, the sooner we can get back to doing the things we love together,"

According to the Lt Governor, Michigan has administered over 7 million vaccines with 51.2% Michiganders 16 years or older receiving their initial dose.

