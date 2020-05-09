x
Judge bans Detroit police tactics against protesters

A federal judge temporarily barred Detroit police from using tear gas, rubber bullets, batons, shields, chokeholds or sound cannons against peaceful protesters.
People march in Detroit during a rally calling for an end to police violence after the death of George Floyd, a handcuffed black man who died Memorial Day in the custody of the Minneapolis police, Friday May 29, 2020. (Nicole Hester/Ann Arbor News via AP)

DETROIT — A federal judge late Friday temporarily barred Detroit police from using tear gas, rubber bullets, batons, shields, chokeholds or sound cannons against peaceful Black Lives Matter protesters after a group accused the city for excessive force. 

U.S. District Court Judge Laurie Michelson partially granted a temporary restraining order filed Monday by Detroit Will Breathe against the city of Detroit, accusing police of using excessive force to deter protesters from practicing their free speech rights. 

The order will be in effect for at least 14 days. 

Police Chief James Craig said the order won’t change how his department handles protests because officers have used force only when protesters weren’t peaceful.  

