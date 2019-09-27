DETROIT - Thousands flocked to Detroit's riverfront to see Kanye West's latest "Sunday Service" concert, according to the Detroit Free Press.

Fans lined up Friday for the show taking place at the Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre, some as early at 5:30 a.m and coming as far as San Francisco.

The Freep says West's team gathered a group of Detroit-area choir singers to join him for the gospel-style show. The free tickets were snatched up in minutes the day before. You can watch a live stream of the event here.

Friday, Sept. 27 was the previously announced released date of West's latest album, Jesus is King -- however it is still unreleased.

Detroit is among few cities that West has put on the free show -- which debuted on January 6 -- including Chicago, Wyoming, Los Angeles, and Dayton, Ohio.

