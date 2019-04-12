DETROIT — (AP) - The owners of a Detroit sports arena housing Kid Rock's restaurant say the musician won't renew his licensing agreement for the eatery.

The news comes after Kid Rock was recently filmed delivering a vulgarity-laced rant against Oprah Winfrey. An Ilitch Holdings official said Wednesday Kid Rock “voluntarily decided” not to renew the deal coming up in April for the Little Caesars Arena restaurant.

Apparent cellphone video obtained by TMZ shows Kid Rock onstage recently at his Nashville steakhouse, using graphic language to convey his dislike of Winfrey or Joy Behar, co-host of “The View” talk show.

The Associated Press sent an email seeking comment from a spokesman for Kid Rock.

MORE on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.