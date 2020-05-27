x
Detroit ex-mayor Kwame Kilpatrick won't be leaving prison early

Kilpatrick has served about 25% of his 28-year sentence.
FILE - In this Jan. 20, 2010, file photo, former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick attends a court hearing in Detroit. Kilpatrick, who has served seven years of a 28-year sentence for corruption, has been turned down for home confinement during the coronavirus pandemic and won't be leaving prison early, the government said Tuesday, May 26, 2020. The U.S. Bureau of Prisons said it “reviewed and denied” Kilpatrick for the early release program. He remains at the federal prison in Oakdale, La. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

DETROIT — Former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick isn't leaving prison early. 

The federal government says Kilpatrick, who is serving a 28-year sentence for corruption, has been turned down for home confinement during the coronavirus pandemic.

The brief statement came four days after a Detroit-area pastor and the Ebony Foundation announced that Kilpatrick would be leaving the prison in Oakdale, Louisiana. It has been hit hard by the coronavirus and COVID-19. 

The Bureau of Prisons is supposed to give priority to inmates who have served a much larger share of their sentence than Kilpatrick. He's served 25%. 

