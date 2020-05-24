Man, 20, arrested in nursing home assault captured on video

The older patient was injured and taken to a hospital.

DETROIT — A 20-year-old Detroit nursing home patient has been arrested for assault and battery after a video shared on social media showed a 75-year-old patient in the same facility being punched.

Detroit police say the incident allegedly occurred May 15 at the nursing home on the city’s northwest side.

The older patient was injured and taken to a hospital. The names of the suspect and the victim have not been released.

The Wayne County prosecutor’s office says it expects the suspect to be formally charged and arraigned on Sunday.

An attorney for the nursing home told WJXK-TV that staff members were not aware of the attack until they saw the video.

