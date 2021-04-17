Man shoots wife after he leaves children in car outside bar

The 28-year-old woman suffered a grazing gunshot wound but was able to drive away.

DETROIT, Michigan — A 29-year-old man who allegedly left his daughter and son -- ages 6 and 4 -- alone in a car while he spent time in a Detroit bar has been arrested after his wife was shot.

Detroit police say the 28-year-old woman went to the westside bar about 1:15 a.m. Saturday after her eldest child telephoned and said she was afraid.

She got into the car and her husband began shooting at the vehicle with two guns. She suffered a grazing gunshot wound but was able to drive away.

Multiple slugs struck the vehicle. Police said the children were not struck by the gunfire. Officers arrested the husband and recovered the guns.

