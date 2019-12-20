WARREN, Mich. — Police have arrested nearly 50 people as part of a human trafficking sting in metro Detroit.

According to WXYZ in Detroit, 46 people were arrested — 25 women and 21 men — for human trafficking prostitution, pandering and the movement of prostitutes by drug dealers.

WXYZ says the arrests were part two of "Operation Crusade" which started back in May. Operation Crusade is the Warren Police Department's major initiative to combat human trafficking in the area. Back in May, officers were able to arrest 35 other people involved in trafficking.

The total number of people arrested as part of Operation Crusade is now 81.

Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer is expected to hold a press conference to announce more details on the case. WXYZ will share the press conference live on their site at 11 a.m.

