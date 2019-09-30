AUBURN HILLS, Mich. - According to WXYZ, drivers on I-75 north in Auburn Hills saw something shocking on a digital billboard Saturday night — a pornographic video.

WXYZ says the Auburn Hills Police Department is still trying to figure out how the video got on the board. Outfront Media, the company that operates the billboard, took the video down once they discovered it was playing.

According to a witness, people were doing a double-take and braking on the road.

Police said officers learned about the video playing on the billboard from callers on the freeway. They are not sure how long it was playing for.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.