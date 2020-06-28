Motown Museum prepares for reopening, presents new exhibit

Since closing, museum staff has been developing plans to safely reopen while also enhancing the Motown experience.

DETROIT — Motown Museum announced Sunday it plans to reopen its doors Wednesday, July 15. With the reopening comes new health and safety protocols.

The museum closed earlier this year on Friday, March 13 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the stay at home order. Since closing, museum staff has been developing plans to safely reopen while also enhancing the experience.

“We have worked extremely hard to make sure this time was used effectively, and that when we were able to safely reopen, we could allow museum visitors to experience that one-of-a-kind Motown magic in this new environment where safety is our top priority,” said Motown Museum Chairwoman and CEO Robin Terry. “As we open our doors once again, we are filled with energy and optimism.”

Once open, the museum will be operating in accordance with CDC guidelines.

New safety protocols include, but are not limited to, the following:

All guests must wear a mask. If a guest doesn’t have a mask, the museum will provide one.

All guests must undergo a touchless temperature check outside the museum upon arrival.

All guests must fill out a short health screening questionnaire for COVID-19 symptoms upon arrival.

The museum will have additional employees to meet the demand of the new safety protocols and to clean and sanitize surfaces throughout the facility.

In addition to these new safety measures, the reopening will present a reimagined, more personalized guest experience. Tour sizes will now be smaller, with no more than 10 people per group, which Terry believes will give guests a more personalized experience.

“Everyone gets our VIP tour,” she said.

For the first time, photos and videos will be allowed inside the museum.

To help maintain social distancing practices, new signage will be posted around the building and the retail experience will be expanded and moved to an outdoor pop-up tent facility.

Along with the reopening, the museum will present a new exhibit, called “Capturing a Culture Change: Motown Through the Lens of Jim Hendin.”

The exhibit will showcase the photographic work of Hendin, who is best known for his photography on the cover of Marvin Gaye’s “What’s Going On” album.

