A 38-year-old man was shot and killed after being confronted by Dearborn Heights police while walking down Telegraph Road with a loaded rifle early Sunday morning, authorities said.

Michigan State Police are now conducting the investigation into the officer-involved shooting. The name of the Redford man killed in the incident was withheld, pending further notification of family members, said 1st Lt. Michael Shaw, state police spokesman.

City police initially received a report around 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning of a distraught woman walking on Telegraph Road near Warren Avenue, near the BoneYard Bar-B-Que restaurant, Shaw said at the scene Sunday morning in a press conference shared via a MSP Metro Detroit tweet.

"As the officers were out here responding, attempting to locate that female, one of the officers observed a white male walking down Telegraph Road, armed with a long-gun, a rifle," Shaw said. "As the officer made contact with the individual, there were some words exchanged back and forth. And the officer fired shots at the suspect, hitting him and killing him."

No officers were injured. The distraught woman who prompted the initial police call — who may not have been related to the case of the man with the rifle — was not located, Shaw said.

The rifle recovered from the Redford man was loaded, another MSP tweet said.

The officer involved in the shooting has been on the Dearborn Township Police force for less than five years, Shaw said. The officer has been placed on administrative leave as the shooting is investigated by Michigan State Police, Shaw said.

Dearborn Heights Officer Involved Shooting Briefing https://t.co/OU50YvdKci — MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) May 13, 2018

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 Detroit Free Press