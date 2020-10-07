x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (0) »

Grand Rapids's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Grand Rapids, Michigan | WZZM13.com

detroit

Palace of Auburn Hills to be imploded Saturday

The end of an era.

AUBURN HILLS, Mich — The Palace of Auburn Hills is finally coming down. 

According to WXYZ in Detroit, the Palace is set to be imploded on Saturday, July 11 at 8 a.m. 

The Palace closed back in 2017 and sold in July 2019. Demolition started back in March 2020. The buyer of the Palace is a joint venture between Schostak Brothers & Company, a real estate development firm based in Livonia, and Detroit Pistons owner Tom Gores. 

WXYZ says the sale came after Oakland County turned down the opportunity. 

RELATED: Detroit Pistons honor Kobe Bryant at home game

RELATED: Palace of Auburn Hills expected to be demolished, redeveloped

RELATED: Confirmed: Palace of Auburn Hills is closing; Bob Seger to be final event

RELATED: The story of the Palace of Auburn Hills: Somehow, it worked

The Detroit Pistons called the Palace home for 29 years -- winning three championships. Several iconic musicians have also performed at the Palace, including Michael Jackson, Madonna, and Aerosmith. 

RELATED VIDEO:

More Sports News on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.