The Detroit Police Department may have an idea.

The agency's department of gang intel and vice enforcement confiscated via search warrant nearly 100 pounds of cocaine, marijuana, heroin and MDMA at two businesses in the 11900 block of E. Warren, near Conner St., and two residences in West Bloomfield Monday, Oct 22.

Four vehicles and two handguns were also a part of the seizure, according to a statement. Two suspects, both men in their 30s, were arrested and have been detained at Detroit Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing. Calls made by the Free Press to DPD went unanswered Tuesday.

The name of the businesses are unknown, but the 11900 block of E Warren is home to a handful of strip malls with over a dozen storefronts.

