DETROIT — Detroit police say they are cracking down on drivers recorded on video blocking freeway traffic and those doing doughnuts on that roadway and elsewhere.

The video gained attention over the weekend on social media. Police Chief James Craig told reporters Monday officers are inspecting several cars they believe were involved, including one belonging to a Canton man.

Craig says the 25-year-old has been released but his car remains impounded. The chief adds the man is involved in reckless driving across the city.

The illegal stunt driving recorded along Detroit's Lodge Freeway shows cars backed up behind parked vehicles while another spins with tires screeching.

Detroit police have been targeting illegal street racing and reckless driving of ATVs. The Michigan State Police is using a helicopter to aid enforcement.

Craig says police aren't going to let those involved "endanger the lives of the public."

