x
Skip Navigation

Grand Rapids's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Grand Rapids, Michigan | WZZM13.com

detroit

Protesters block buses on 1st day of Detroit summer school

The district says classrooms would be limited to 10 to 15 students per teacher.
Credit: Jenn Schanz WXYZ Twitter
Protesters blocked the exit of the bus terminal with barrels and larges branches to stop students from returning to school Monday in the Detroit area.

DETROIT — Protesters who say they’re concerned about the coronavirus blocked a driveway used by buses on the first day of summer classes in the Detroit district. 

Protesters held signs and placed tree branches on the ground to try to prevent buses from leaving to pick up children. WWJ-AM quoted two bus drivers as saying they quit on the spot. 

It wasn’t immediately clear how many students, if any, couldn’t get to school because of the protest. Students and staff are required to wear masks. The district says classrooms would be limited to 10 to 15 students per teacher.

More from 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube chann

 

 