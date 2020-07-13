Protesters block buses on 1st day of Detroit summer school

DETROIT — Protesters who say they’re concerned about the coronavirus blocked a driveway used by buses on the first day of summer classes in the Detroit district.
Protesters held signs and placed tree branches on the ground to try to prevent buses from leaving to pick up children. WWJ-AM quoted two bus drivers as saying they quit on the spot.
It wasn’t immediately clear how many students, if any, couldn’t get to school because of the protest. Students and staff are required to wear masks. The district says classrooms would be limited to 10 to 15 students per teacher.
