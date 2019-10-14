DETROIT — Quicken Loans is opening a health and well-being center in downtown Detroit for workers in its family of companies.

The Detroit-based mortgage lender says Premise Health is providing direct health care through the employer-sponsored Rock Health Collective.

The 17,000-square-foot (1,579-square-meter) center is in the First National Building and is to begin providing services Tuesday. It offers primary and holistic care and a full-service pharmacy for about 17,000 employees. Services also will include behavioral health, physical therapy, chiropractic care and wellness coaching.

Quicken Loans says that by working with Premise Health, employees will have access to services at "significantly lower costs than they would pay in normal provider settings."

Founder Dan Gilbert moved Quicken Loans' headquarters in 2010 to downtown Detroit.

