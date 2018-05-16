Detroit police have found a 5-year-old boy who went missing early Wednesday morning, local media report.

Fox 2 Detroit and WDIV-TV (Channel 4) both report that Kendall Moses was found safe after he was reported missing on the city's east side. WXYZ-TV (Channel 7) reports that the boy was found at the home of a family friend.

Detroit police reported the missing child on its Facebook page Wednesday morning and said that Kendall had last been seen by his mother at about 12:30 a.m. on the 10400 block of Greensboro Street.

"His mother stated that adults were sitting on the front porch and she believes he walked away from the home," the post said.

