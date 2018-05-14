A 20-year-old Royal Oak man was killed by a police officer who tried to arrest him shortly after he allegedly stabbed his mother and assaulted his father early Monday, authorities said.

Royal Oak police confirmed that Cody Reynolds was killed in the shooting just after 3 a.m. at East Hudson and South Wilson.

It was the second fatal shooting by a police officer in metro Detroit in two days. A 38-year-old Redford man was shot and killed early Sunday morning when he was confronted by a Dearborn Heights police officer as he walked on Telegraph Road with a loaded rifle, authorities said.

At a news conference held at Royal Oak police headquarters, Chief Corrigan O'Donohue said police were called to a home in the 1000 block of Hoffman in response to a report of a domestic assault.

O'Donohue said the 911 caller was Reynolds' mother, who reported she was stabbed by her son and that her son also struck his father in the head with a guitar.

One officer responded to the scene, O'Donohue said. That officer encountered Reynolds a few blocks from his house and ordered him to stop.

O'Donohue said Reynolds continued to slowly approach the officer and said that he had just stabbed his mother.

"The officer again told him to stop and get on the ground, once Cody kind of closed the distance a bit, he very abruptly went down to the ground. Almost immediately upon going to the ground, he got up very aggressively and charged at the officer as the officer was backing up from him. The officer fired at Cody, striking him," O'Donohue said.

The officer administered first aid, Royal Oak Fire Dept. responded and O'Donohue said Reynolds was transported to Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak where he was pronounced dead. Reynolds' parents were also taken to Beaumont , for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

O'Donohue said that according to preliminary information investigators found four casings at the scene.

O'Donohue said Reynolds was not armed during his encounter with the officer, but went on to say there was no way the officer could have known that.

Reynolds was on probation for a 2017 conviction of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, causing serious injury. O'Donohue said Reynolds was driving the wrong way on Woodward when he struck another vehicle.

O'Donohue said investigators will be releasing dash cam video of the incident, but their department does not have body cameras — only transmitters that collect audio.

He said the officer involved will be placed on administrative leave, and the Oakland County Sheriff's Office will be taking over the investigation of the incident.

This incident comes on the heels of another officer-involved shooting that happened in Royal Oak on April 10 after a man fled from a traffic stop near 13 Mile and Woodward.

The driver, identified as Antonino Thomas Gordon, 28, of Commerce Township sped off in his BMW.

Royal Oak police said in a statement that officers located Gordon in the drive-through of White Castle at 13 Mile and Coolidge. An officer then shot Gordon, who left the location and ended up crashing head-on into a minivan on 13 Mile near Shenandoah.

The driver, who was treated by police and Royal Oak paramedics at the scene, was pronounced dead at Beaumont Hospital.

According to a news release obtained in April by the Free Press, the officer involved in that incident was not injured and was placed on administrative leave. The case was turned over to the Oakland County Sheriff's Special Investigation Unit.

Police said there was a criminal bench warrant out for Gordon's arrest, and he had had numerous contacts with law enforcement — including arrests for allegedly operating a vehicle while intoxicated and disorderly conduct.

O'Donohue confirmed that the officer involved in Gordon's case is on administrative leave, but the two cases are "separate and distinct."

"Any loss of life is tragic, and the police department ... (and) the public should be very critical of how we respond and when it results in someone's death we should be held to an extremely high standard and under a microscope. But again, these are two separate and unique instances. ... (Royal Oak's) crime rates are way down, our citizen complaints are down, our engagement with the public is very good. ... These two instances are unique in police work. This is the ugly reality of police work sometimes.

When asked about whether or not the department will be looking at body cameras after this incident, O'Donohue said they will not be having that conversation today.

Staff writers Bill Laitner, Christina Hall and Brandon Patterson contributed.

Contact reporter Aleanna Siacon at ASiacon@freepress.com. Follow her on Twitter: @AleannaSiacon.

© 2018 Detroit Free Press