DETROIT — Authorities say a security guard working at a Detroit medical marijuana dispensary was shot twice during an exchange of gunfire with someone on the property.

Police say the guard, shot Saturday afternoon in the chest and arm, was in stable condition at a hospital. The suspect hasn't been found.

Investigators say the security guard and a colleague saw a person on the property of the House of Zen. As one approached, the suspect got into a car and opened fire on the guards.

One guard returned fire and the other was shot.

