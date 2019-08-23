DETROIT — A dog was alive when it was dumped in a Detroit trash can, but by the time Detroit Dog Rescue got there, the dog had died.

Detroit Dog Rescue said they got a call Thursday about a dog who was dumped in a rubber tub then discovered in a trash can.

"The fresh blood around his neck and the claw marks inside indicated he was alive when he was dumped in a trash can off the side of an alley," the group said on Facebook.

There was still a leash and collar on the dog.

"We are heartbroken over this discovery, sad, and sickened, but this is the type of abuse and neglect we come across everyday," Detroit Dog Rescue said.

The non-profit organization works to save homeless, abused, forgotten and misplaced dogs. They said after discovering this dog, that "We must change the mindset of pet ownership. Pets aren’t property, they are living, breathing, and loving creatures."

They said this is a community awareness issue.

Detroit Dog Rescue ended their post with this message: "Rest In Peace sweet, sweet pup. The cutest tiny black dog with little white paw tips and crooked ears. You were so tiny and skinny and helpless. We wish we had the chance to love you. Fly high over the rainbow bridge. We promise, we’re trying to make Detroit better."

Detroit Dog Rescue Please help us, because there are days like today when we feel like ... we're drowning and the animal abuse and neglect will never stop. After finding a dog in a trash can we're more determined than ever to stop the neglect. Thanks to we have a chance to do more, to win $25,000.

