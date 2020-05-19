Trump could violate Ford face mask requirement on plant tour

DETROIT — Ford requires everyone in its factories to wear face masks to prevent the coronavirus from spreading. But it's not clear whether President Donald Trump will wear one when he visits a Detroit-area plant Thursday.
Trump will tour a factory repurposed to make medical breathing machines near Detroit. He has habitually refused to wear a mask at the White House and in recent public appearances.
Ford says it notified the White House of a policy that requires everyone in factories to wear personal protective equipment.
But the company says the White House will make the determination.
