Trump could violate Ford face mask requirement on plant tour

Credit: AP
President Donald Trump speaks with reporters after meeting with Senate Republicans at their weekly luncheon on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, May 19, 2020. Standing behind Trump is Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

DETROIT — Ford requires everyone in its factories to wear face masks to prevent the coronavirus from spreading. But it's not clear whether President Donald Trump will wear one when he visits a Detroit-area plant Thursday.

Trump will tour a factory repurposed to make medical breathing machines near Detroit. He has habitually refused to wear a mask at the White House and in recent public appearances.

Ford says it notified the White House of a policy that requires everyone in factories to wear personal protective equipment.

But the company says the White House will make the determination.

