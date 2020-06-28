Watch out: Parking enforcers return to Detroit streets

At $45, a parking meter violation isn’t cheap.

DETROIT — Free parking ends Monday in Detroit.

Mayor Mike Duggan said parking enforcers will be back on the streets for the first time since the coronavirus outbreak in March.

Detroit has more than 2,000 metered spaces, with many of them downtown and in the popular New Center and Midtown areas.

Detroit residents who park too long or don’t pay to park can get a 50% discount if a ticket is paid within five days.

The city had estimated $12 million a year in revenue from parking fines, although that’s likely to be lower.