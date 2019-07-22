DETROIT, Mich. - Now Michiganders can take a drive on highway named for an American icon.

Monday, July 22 Governor Gretchen Whitmer held a ceremonial signing for House Bill 4060 designating the portion of the M-10 freeway between Livernois and I-94 in Detroit as the "Aretha Franklin Memorial Highway."

“Aretha Franklin was an American icon whose musical contributions built Michigan into the state it is today,” said Gov. Whitmer. “She started her career right here in Detroit, but her influence has reached every corner of the world. I’m honored to be able to dedicate a portion of the M-10 freeway to remember Aretha, to celebrate her life, and to honor everything she did for this city and our state.”

Courtesy of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's Office

Whitmer approved the bill earlier this month, after it was approved by Legislature back in June. HB 4060 was introduced by Representative Leslie Love.

Supporters of the designation say dedicating a portion of the highway is a way to honor the musical and cultural icon, who grew up in Detroit and learned the gospel fundamentals at New Bethel Baptist Church. Some Republicans who opposed the bill, however, have said such designations should only go to fallen first responders and military veterans.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.