Zero reported deaths from COVID-19 in Detroit Sunday

DETROIT — The Michigan health department said Sunday that 11 new COVID-19 deaths were recorded in Michigan overall, though no new deaths were registered in Detroit for the day.

The number of recorded deaths from COVID-19 in the state now stands at 4,891. The Detroit News reported that the 11 deaths reported Sunday is the lowest daily toll for Michigan since March 24.

Detroit’s death toll stands at 1,257, with 22 new cases registered Sunday. The city’s chief public health officer, Denise Fair, called the figures for Detroit “encouraging” but “subject to change.”

The zero deaths for Detroit may partly be explained by delayed reporting, though the number of deaths in the city has been trending down in recent days.

