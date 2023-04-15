Man dead after collision in Ionia County

Police responded to the 2-car accident in Lyons Twp. on Friday.

LYONS, Mich. — One man is dead after a crash in Ionia County on Friday.

Ionia County Sheriff's Office responded to a 2-car accident near Parks Rd. in Lyons Township just after 5 p.m.

Initial investigation shows a DeWitt man driving a Buick LeSabre lost control of his car and crossed the centerline of S. Hubbardston Rd. His car struck a Jeep Grand Cherokee with four male passengers inside.

Authorities say they could not remove the man from his car when they arrived and had to be extracted by responders. He was taken to Sparrow Ionia by Portland EMS, and eventually flown by West Michigan Air Care to Spectrum Butterworth in Grand Rapids. He was pronounced dead at Spectrum.

The four Grand Cherokee passengers sustained minor injuries from the crash, but were released from the scene by responders.

Ionia County Sheriff's Office has not given the identity of the DeWitt man.

